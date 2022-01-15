OCHO RIOS, St Ann — After months of lobbying for repairs to be done to roads in his division that were damaged during two tropical storms last August, councillor for the Borrobridge Division Winston Brown (PNP) is finally getting his wish.

During Thursday's sitting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, he welcomed news that steps have been taken to determine how much the repairs will cost and the source of the funding.

“I'm feeling much better that something is being done because over the months I've been speaking [about the issue]. I'm glad to know that finally someone understands what I was talking about,” said Brown.

The Borrobridge Division, a predominantly farming community, has been suffering great losses as the roads once used by residents to transport their produce to the market are impassable.

The parish's chief engineering officer, Glenford Ricketts, visited the division a week ago and estimates were done for funding to be allocated.

“I looked at some areas which were of concern to the councillor. These are Frazer community, top Cascade and road number 151 and I'm in agreement with what the councillor had mentioned in previous meetings, that these areas are in bad condition,” Ricketts said at Thursday's meeting. “I compiled estimates for the areas, one in the region of $7.5 million and the other in the region of $7.6 million. I also made recommendations for these projects to be funded from the SGR (Special Grant for Repair),” he added.

The steps taken also found favour with other councillors at the meeting.