Finally! Jamaica receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Finally! Jamaica receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinesMonday, March 08, 2021
|
Jamaica received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine from India a short while ago.
The nation received 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which will go towards its fight against the coronavirus which has infected almost 27,000 citizens.
The administering of the doses, which were originally supposed to arrive last Friday, will begin in the next two days.
The vaccines were received by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith.
The shipment was a donation from India which manufactured the Covishield vaccine, developed in a collaboration between Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
The island will receive a further 14,400 doses of the vaccine under the COVAX Facility on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy