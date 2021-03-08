Finally! Jamaica receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Jamaica received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine from India a short while ago.

The nation received 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which will go towards its fight against the coronavirus which has infected almost 27,000 citizens.

The administering of the doses, which were originally supposed to arrive last Friday, will begin in the next two days.

The vaccines were received by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith.

The shipment was a donation from India which manufactured the Covishield vaccine, developed in a collaboration between Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The island will receive a further 14,400 doses of the vaccine under the COVAX Facility on Thursday.