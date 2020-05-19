Finally! Jamaicans stuck on cruise ship arrive home

The Royal Caribbean Cruise ship carrying 1,044 Jamaican crew members docked

at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny earlier today.

The ship’s berth brings an end to weeks of uncertainty by the crew who have been in limbo since the country closed its borders in March. Approval for their return was only granted yesterday, after two statements by the Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said no official request was made and no approval granted for the ship to dock.

Holness, during a virtual press conference yesterday, said the Jamaicans will be disembarked and processed in groups of 200 every two to three days. The Jamaicans will be tested and then transported to the Grand Bahia Principe hotel, which has provided the Government with an additional 400 rooms for quarantining.

Those who test negative will be allowed home to self-quarantine for 14 days while those who test positive will be moved to a government quarantine facility.