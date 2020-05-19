Finally! Jamaicans stuck on cruise ship arrive home

Finally! Jamaicans stuck on cruise ship arrive homeTuesday, May 19, 2020
|
The Royal Caribbean Cruise ship carrying 1,044 Jamaican crew members docked
at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny earlier today.
The ship’s berth brings an end to weeks of uncertainty by the crew who have been in limbo since the country closed its borders in March. Approval for their return was only granted yesterday, after two statements by the Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said no official request was made and no approval granted for the ship to dock.
Holness, during a virtual press conference yesterday, said the Jamaicans will be disembarked and processed in groups of 200 every two to three days. The Jamaicans will be tested and then transported to the Grand Bahia Principe hotel, which has provided the Government with an additional 400 rooms for quarantining.
Those who test negative will be allowed home to self-quarantine for 14 days while those who test positive will be moved to a government quarantine facility.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy