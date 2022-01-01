MONTEGO BAY, St James — The long-promised pension scheme for tourism workers is scheduled to take effect today and employees in the sector have greeted the development with much enthusiasm, yet some amount of apprehension.

“This is something that should have happened years ago,” Kelisha Perry, a housekeeper at Secrets hotel in Montego Bay, St James, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“I really hope that it starts in January. This gives us as workers more confidence to work as we now know that whenever we reach the age of retirement we have a lump sum to look forward to. I wholeheartedly endorse it,” she added.

Her co-worker, Beverly Rowe, also embraced the pension scheme.

“I think it is a good idea because when you reach up in age you are looking forward to your pension. I want to sign up for the scheme,” Rowe said. “I commend the Government for introducing it.”

Another hotel worker, who gave his name as Dwight Allen, said that having worked in tourism for more than two decades he eagerly welcomed the new scheme.

“I have been working in the sector so long, and during the [COVID-19] lockdown most of my little savings gone. So I can't even wait to sign up. This is a blessing for especially us, the older set of workers,” he told the Observer.

However, two male Iberostar workers expressed scepticism that the scheme will actually come on stream today, even as they acknowledged its value to them.

“I am still doubtful that it is going to come to fruition. It's a Government thing and you know there will be a whole heap a rigmarole fi come through, but mi just hope that it finally happen. We have to just watch and see,” said the worker who gave his name only as Joshua.

His colleague, Ricardo, agreed. “Yeah, we have to just watch and see if it really ready now because we are going to need it little later,” he said.

Last week, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett had said that despite being delayed by the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic all was now set for the launch of the scheme.

Addressing a function in Trelawny, Bartlett said the introduction of the scheme is coming at a time when the tourism sector is at a stage of rapid recovery and when workers can again look forward to a future that is filled with optimism.

He noted that legislation giving effect to the scheme was approved by Parliament two years ago, but implementation was delayed with the onset of COVID-19.

“The thinking behind the pension scheme was to ensure that the workers of our industry can have an opportunity to look forward to a future that will secure them and their families,” Bartlett said.

“We are back on track and have concluded arrangements with the fund manager, Sagicor, and fund administrator Guardian Life. Come January 1, some 350,000 tourism workers can begin registration for a sound and worry-free financial future,” added Bartlett.

The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme is a defined contributory plan supported by legislation and will require mandatory contributions by workers and employers.

“The pension scheme covers all workers ages 18 to 59 years in the tourism sector, whether permanent, contract, or self-employed. Benefits will be payable at age 65 years or older,” noted Bartlett.

He further explained that initially, for 2022, the contribution will be three per cent of gross salary to be matched by the employer, and five per cent thereafter, adding that the Government will provide $1 billion to seed the fund.

“A key feature of this pension scheme is that it will allow workers to move around within the industry, taking their benefits, without being penalised or losing any of their contributions,” Bartlett said.

“People are the most important element of a destination's supply side. Human capital capacity-building empowers our tourism workers and elevates the quality of tourism-related services, resulting in enhanced benefits and profits for all tourism stakeholders,” added the tourism minister.

While stressing the importance of tourism workers and their value to the sector, Bartlett said that the prominent position Jamaica holds in the international marketplace and the numerous international awards bestowed on the country “and our tourism partners” are due to the hard work and dedication of tourism workers.

“Therefore, they ought to be rewarded for their dedication and should feel as if they are truly benefiting from the sector. Equipping them to capitalise on the growing opportunities for high-skilled employment in the industry is one way in which we are doing this,” declared Bartlett.

Prior to the pandemic, several sensitisation sessions were held with tourism workers islandwide to get feedback and to explain how the scheme will work.

However, yesterday the Observer spoke with a number of workers in the sector who said they were oblivious to the pension scheme.

“It is the first time I am hearing about this pension thing. I am now 37 years old and I am investing in different things, but money can't be too much. It sounds good,” one male worker at Royalton White Sands said.

His female colleague was also unaware of the pension scheme.

“It is the first time I am hearing about it. But, it is a good look because it is not what you work, it is what you save – and at the end of the day you will get something to buy your little food and pay your expenses,” she said.