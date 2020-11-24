Finally! Trump accepts that Biden transition must begin

US President Donald has finally accepted that a formal transition must begin to take place for President-elect Joe Biden to take office in January.

This comes after Biden’s win in Michigan was certified. The General Services Administration (GSA) said it was acknowledging Biden as the “apparent winner”.

This means that President-elect Biden will now have access to top security briefings, office space, and government officials as he prepares for his transition.

Trump tweeted that he was doing what was necessary in the ‘interest” of the country.

“In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

However, he indicated that he will continue to his fight for the election in the courts.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail,” he tweeted.