SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Councillors and staff at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) all showed up last Thursday morning excited to see a new water truck parked in front of the building.

This brings to two the number of trucks the municipal corporation has at its disposal to get water to those in need.

“We have been waiting for this truck for many years. It is finally here and we are very grateful,” Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore said in his address to the regular monthly meeting of the WMC.

“The truck that we had before, we didn't purchase it. It was a gift from the great [former Prime Minister] P J Patterson many years ago, and we will not be ungrateful because it has served us well.”

“I am thankful for the support of the CEO [Marvalyn Pitter] and the support of the rest of the team in getting this truck,” Moore added.

He said the truck cost approximately US$94,000 and it was purchased using funds raised from property taxes.

“I am asking for the truck to be taken care of because it was bought with the taxpayers of Westmoreland's money, and it will serve the people of Westmoreland and serve them well,” declared Moore.

Several councillors who were present also joined in the celebration. Councillor of the Cornwall Division Dawnette Foster, who had called for a second water truck for the WMC earlier this year, was among them.

“I am so happy, and I feel very honoured to be able to be here today and celebrate with you all,” she said in her address to the council.

Councillor of the Leamington Division Cebert McFarlane noted that it was an especially momentous occasion, as Westmoreland has been one the parishes having water issues over the past couple of years.