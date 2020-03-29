Finance minister in Germany apparently kills self over coronavirus

The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region, which includes Frankfurt, has been found dead. Authorities said he appears to have killed himself.

The state’s governor suggested Sunday that 54-year-old Thomas Schaefer was in despair over the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Schaefers body was found Saturday on railway tracks at Hochheim, near Frankfurt. Police and prosecutors said that factors including questioning of witnesses and their own observations at the scene led them to conclude that Schaefer killed himself.

State governor Volker Bouffier linked Schaefer’s death to the virus crisis on Sunday. Bouffier said Schaefer was worried about “whether it would be possible to succeed in fulfilling the population’s huge expectations, particularly of financial help”.