Financial controller at Rick’s Café charged following Mocha Fest saga

Financial controller at Rick’s Café charged following Mocha Fest sagaThursday, June 10, 2021
|
According to a release sent out by police on Thursday (June 10) Conroy Barrett of Rick’s Café has been charged in connection with the breaches of the Spirit Licence Act and the Municipal Corporation Act.
Police say the charges have been laid even as investigations continue into the Mocha Fest party that was held at the Negril premise on May 27.
Barrett was said to be the person in charge of Rick’s Café on the date of the event.
