Fined! 61 Trinidadians charged for not wearing face masks in public

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has renewed

its appeal to members of the public to adhere to the protocols to limit the

spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)—but don’t be fooled, BUZZ fam, if you’re

caught slipping, you will face the consequences.

Just ask the 61 persons who were issued fixed penalty tickets in the last 24 hours for not wearing a face mask in public.

According to the statement from the TTPS on Monday (September 7), the ticketing exercise was done between 6:00 pm on Sunday and 6:00 am today.

The TTPS said that 56 of the infractions, or 84 per cent, occurred in the eastern division where the Mayaro Police issued 52 tickets.

“The penalty for failing to wear a mask is [TT]$1,000 as a first offence. This is one of the measures implemented in the Public Health Ordinance regulations to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus,”

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service would like to appeal to all citizens to adhere to all COVID-19 regulations by wearing face masks, not having gatherings of more than five persons in public places, and practicing social distancing, in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,”

As with most rules, there are exemptions for people with: medical conditions, children under eight years of age, anyone fleeing from danger; or where it is necessary to remove the mask to eat and drink.

Just Saturday, during a virtual media conference, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the TTPS had received ticket books to enforce the mandatory mask-wearing policy implemented by the Government and would be taking to the streets to nab flouters of the regulation.