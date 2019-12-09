Finland has the world’s youngest Prime Minister

A female politician is now set to become the world’s youngest sitting prime minister. She is 34-year-old Finnish politician Sanna Marin.

On Sunday (Dec 8), Marin won a vote among Social Democrat lawmakers who voted for her to replace outgoing Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who resigned last Tuesday (Dec 3), according to Reuters news agency.

Marin was Finland’s transportation minister and is the mother of a 22-month-old daughter.

She will be sworn in on Tuesday (Dec 10).

“I have never thought about my age or gender, I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate,” she told the AFP news agency.

Marin now joins two other world leaders who are in their thirties. Ukranian premier Oleksiy Honcharuk is 35 and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden is 39.