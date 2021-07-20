Fire at clubhouse of Sandals Golf and Country Club

SANDALS Resorts International yesterday thanked the Jamaica Fire Brigade for its swift actions in extinguishing a fire at the clubhouse of Sandals Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The resort said, too, that it is pleased there were no injuries.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

“The golf club will re-open on Wednesday, July 21 as we are committed to continuing to provide our guests and golfers with the world-class golfing experience they have come to know and expect. Alternate arrangements will be in place to ensure our operations and usual offerings, to include rentals and refreshments, will continue,” Sandals said in a statement.

“As we look ahead to rebuilding the clubhouse even bigger and better in true Sandals style, we want to thank all our team members, guests and visiting golfers for their continued support,” the statement said.