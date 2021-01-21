Fire breaks out at COVID-19 vaccine facility

Fire breaks out at COVID-19 vaccine facilityThursday, January 21, 2021
A complex of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer went up in fire on Thursday. But thankfully, according to
“So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed.” he tweeted.
He added in a later tweet: “I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia.”
SII is producing about 50 million doses of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca a month at other facilities in the complex.
A source told Reuters that the fire happened at an “under-construction vaccine plant.”
