Fire breaks out at popular building in Beirut

With two

major fires in recent times, Lebanon is again dealing with a blaze. This time

it has occurred at a popular building in downtown Beirut.

The oval-shaped building, which is still under construction, is located close to the port in Beirut where a massive fire occurred last month. The building was designed by the late Iraq-born British architect, Zaha Hadid.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Luckily, fire officials were quick on the scene on Tuesday to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured in the incident.

This latest occurrence comes mere days after firefighters had to battle a major fire at a port in Beirut.

Sadly, weeks before that, a massive explosion in the Lebanese city killed 190 people and injured thousands. More than 300,000 people have been displaced from their homes.