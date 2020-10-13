Fire breaks out on Africa’s tallest mountain

Fire breaks out on Africa’s tallest mountainTuesday, October 13, 2020
Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa has been ablaze since Sunday.
Members of the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) and local people are continuing their efforts to put out the blaze.
But the strong winds, dry weather, and altitude are hampering their efforts, and the fire is spreading fast.
The cause of the fire is not clear.
However, there is speculation that the flames could have spread from a fire used to prepare food for tourists.
Tanapa spokesman Pascal Shelutete told the Tanzanian newspaper Mwananchi: “It seems the fire that was lit to prepare food… torched the dry vegetation in the area and spread quickly.”
Shelutete said the fire started at the Whona area, a rest centre for climbers using two of the several routes up the mountain.
