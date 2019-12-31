Fire destroys a section of historic MoBay hotel

Fire destroys a section of historic MoBay hotelTuesday, December 31, 2019
The owners of the Richmond Hill Inn in Montego Bay, St James, are now wondering what to do next after fire destroyed a major part of the property on Monday night.
Reports are that the owners are now weighing their options, which includes selling, as it would be a significant undertaking to replace what has been lost. Sadly, the place was not insured.
The section destroyed was a major selling point for the property, as it housed the art collection and other artefacts that were worth millions of dollars.
Fortunately, no one was hurt. The owners of the hotel and a number of guests, both locals and foreigners, were on property at the time of the blaze.
Reports are sketchy as to what could have led to the blaze, but it took firefighters more than six hours to bring the incident under full control, according to the St James Fire Department.
