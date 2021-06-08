Fire forces closure of Constant Spring tax office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) yesterday closed its St Andrew Revenue Service Centre on Constant Spring Road after an early morning fire damaged a section of the building.

The closure, TAJ said, will remain in effect “until further notice”.

The fire was detected in a section of the main building resulting in all offices being evacuated.

“Clean-up activities will be undertaken as soon as investigations have been completed by the fire brigade,” TAJ said.

The authority also advised taxpayers to utilise its online service offerings to conduct transactions such as payments for driver's licence renewals, fitness certificates, traffic tickets, business-related taxes and deductions, and property taxes. The service can also be used to query property tax liabilities.

Additionally, TAJ said, customers may make tax payments via National Commercial Bank (NCB), as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a payee.

“Customers are also able to make several business payments via the new TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process. These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the tax authority's website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features or using Scotiabank's automatic direct deposit via TAJ's website,” the authority said in a news release.

“Although taxpayers are being encouraged to stay safe and do business electronically, they still have the option to do so at any tax office convenient to them, if necessary,” TAJ said.

“Clients visiting the tax offices are reminded that there is a restriction on the number of persons allowed into an office at any given time. Customers are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel, form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitise their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet,” TAJ said, adding that the COVID-19 protocols have been implemented for the safety of staff and customers.