Fire kills 10 COVID-19 patients at hospital in Romania

A fire that broke

out at the Piatra Neamt Regional Emergency Hospital in Romania on Saturday has

killed 10 COVID-19 patients.

It is understood that the blaze spread through the intensive care ward at the public hospital in the city of Piatra Neamt. The ward was designated for COVID-19 patients.

Seven people have also been injured.

“Ten people have been declared dead and seven people are in critical condition, including a doctor,” said hospital spokesperson Irina Popa.

The doctor, who was on duty, tried to save the patients from the fire and received first and second-degree burns. He is now in critical condition.

The fire, which officials believe was caused by a short circuit, is now under control.