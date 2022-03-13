Fire razes Trelawny church, but spirit remains high

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Despite the total destruction of the Faith International Harvest Church in this town by fire Thursday morning, Bishop Delton Collins is adamant that the institution will still meet for worship service this (Sunday) morning.

In fact, the clergyman was resolute that all of the planned functions will still go ahead.

“I don't know how we will do it yet but we will still be having service come Sunday. The church is not the building. We are the people and our hearts are to rebuild and I believe that what will come from this is something bigger,”Bishop Collins told the Jamaica Observer.

He revealed that the destruction of the roughly 18-year-old structure that was predominantly constructed from wood, left the members “emotionally distraught at first”.

“But they (members) are resilient. We have to come together, organise ourselves, gather ourselves,” he argued.

Eugent McLean, the church's overseer, told the Sunday Observer that members last met at the church Wednesday night where Bible studies were held, less than six hours before the fire razed the building.

“Nothing was saved,” McLean bemoaned.

Thursday afternoon, head of the Trelawny Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Deputy Superintendent Roland Walters noted that the cause of the blaze was still being investigated and an estimate for the damage was not yet assessed. He, however, noted that “the risk will be a phenomenal and the loss will be phenomenal.

“Our investigation continues. We have our theories but we will not divulge because the investigation is in progress at this time,” the Trelawny fire chief shared.

He noted that the Falmouth Fire Department received and responded to a call around 3:14 am of a fire at a building at the intersection of Albert Street and Cornwall Street in Falmouth.

The fire department responded with two units which put out the blaze at the church and sections of a bordering house. The house was extensively damaged by the fire, but the church burnt down flat.

The intervention of the firefighters resulted in putting out the fire before it reached four houses surrounding the church.

Despite the loss of the church building and equipment, Deputy Superintendent Roland lauded his team for their outstanding work in putting out the fire before it escaped to the nearby houses.

“The construction of the buildings around are Georgian-styled, mainly board and Spanish wall. We were able to save four buildings of such construction.We believe it was a job well done. Our operation continued way into the early hours of the morning until we were able to contain the fire and it was totally extinguished,” Deputy Superintendent Walters said.

Up to Friday afternoon members of the church were seen loading a truck with loads of the charred remains of equipment, furniture and the building.