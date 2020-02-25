Firefighters ‘all but contained’ Appalachian Trail blaze

Firefighters ‘all but contained’ Appalachian Trail blazeTuesday, February 25, 2020
|
Fire officials in New Jersey have disclosed
that a forest blaze affecting a popular hiking area Mount Tammany was almost
completely contained by Tuesday (Feb. 25) morning.
Mount Tammany, crossed by the iconic Appalachian Trail and a major interstate highway, went up in flames on Sunday – with firefighters working around the clock to control the inferno.
The area forms a steep, rugged part of the Worthington State Forest and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.
While no injuries have been reported, roughly 80 acres were burnt in total.
A cause for the fire had not been determined, but officials were confident that the blaze’s 95% containment would hold until expected rain showers pass through the area between today into Wednesday to soak any remaining hot spots.
The Appalachian Trail crosses through the recreation area and remains open.
