Fires, crashes, protests: 2020 been wilding out

We’ve made it to be middle of what is, by all accounts, the longest year ever-2020. It’s almost as if all the prior years procrastinated on whatever disasters they were supposed to bring, and its now 2020’s job to meet all those deadlines.

The start of the new decade was met with optimism and hope, but so far we’ve seen fires, crashes, riots, and is currently muddling through a pandemic. Here are five things that have dominated the headlines so far.

Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus-COVID-19, started in the Chinese City of Wuhan in December 2019, and quickly spread to the rest of the world, causing the World Health Organisation to declare it a pandemic in March 11, 2020. It has spread to more than 180 countries so far, and has infected more than 6.5 million people, more than 3 million people have recovered, and almost 400,000 people have died.

Coronavirus live update:— #Coronavirus Updates (@Corona_AIert) Total cases: Total: (New cases: 6,473,097) Total deaths: +109,901 (New deaths: 381,706) Total recovered: +4,516 (Active cases: 2,986,139)June 3, 2020

For months, the world went on lockdown, leaving empty streets and empty supermarkets shelves behind. Economies contracted, masks became a necessary item of clothing when going on the road, hand sanitizers replaced water bottles, and working from home became the norm.

Even though governments worldwide are currently relaxing measures they implemented to curb the spread of the virus, life as we know it, will never be the same.

Black Lives Matter protests in US

The death of unarmed black man, George Floyd sparked fires of rage across the United States. Floyd died while being pinned to the ground by a white police officer, who had his knee on his neck. A video of the incident went viral on social media and people came out of their houses, and went into the streets to protest his killing. Their protests has so far seen the police officers being charged, all 50 states, and countries around the world joining in the protests, and a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kobe Bryant’s death

The world plunged into mourning when news emerged that NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26. The crash also took the lives of seven other passengers on board.

Kobe Bryant’s family has since sued the helicopter for wrongful death.

Australian fires

The Australian bushfires, though have since been contained and extinguished left a big scar on the country. The fires began with several serious and uncontrolled fires in June 2019, but peaked in December and January. More than half of Australian were affected by the bushfires. It burned an estimated 18.6 million hectares, destroyed over 5,900 buildings, and killed at least 34 people. The country’s wildlife was also gravely affected.

US, Iran tensions

We all watched anxiously at what we thought would be World War III as tensions escalated between the United States and Iran.

It all started when US drone strike killed Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Qassem Soleimani.

And then Iran’s military “unintentionally” shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

The tension between these two countries returned to the shadows after Trump declared that he was “ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” after the overnight barrage of ballistic missiles fired harmlessly on U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani.