First African American female Archbishop in the US visits Jamaica

First African American female Archbishop in the US visits JamaicaSunday, September 01, 2019
|
Just recently Jamaica welcomed the first African American
female Archbishop for a visit to this beautiful island.
Archbishop Mary Floyd Palmer was recently ordained as the archbishop for the Philadelphia Council of Clergy and created history when she became the first African American woman to hold such a post in the United States of America. She took over from her uncle Archbishop Anthony Floyd, Sr., who retired after 25 years of service.
The archbishop came on the invitation of a local Justice of the Peace who heard her of the Archbishop’s story from her godchild. This is Archbishop Floyd Palmer’s first trip, not only to Jamaica but the Caribbean as a whole.
She was greeted at the airport by Regional Director of Tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, Odette Dyer, who warmly received her and gave her a bag of goodies to include a book on sprint legend Usain Bolt.
The archbishop was then whisked away and she was able to travel the island and see various notable sites. During her stay, she met with several persons including members of the Lay Magistrates Association of St James. She also took the opportunity to speak to people and encourage them.
