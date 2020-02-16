First Coronavirus death in Europe

Europe has recorded its first death linked to the Coronavirus after an eighty-year-old Chinese national died on Saturday.

The man died as a result of a lung infection in a Paris hospital. His daughter who has also contracted the disease is said to be recovering.

The man arrived in France on January 16 and by January 25 they had placed him in quarantine. The man is from Hubei, the province in China where the novel Coronavirus was first discovered.

His death is now the first outside of Asia and the fourth such case outside of China. The other deaths have been in Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines.

The Coronavirus has now recorded over 1500 deaths so far and infected 70,000 persons to date, extending its reach to other countries across the world.Â