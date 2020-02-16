First Coronavirus death in Europe

First Coronavirus death in EuropeSunday, February 16, 2020
|
Europe has recorded its first death linked to the Coronavirus after an eighty-year-old Chinese national died on Saturday.
The man died as a result of a lung infection in a Paris hospital. His daughter who has also contracted the disease is said to be recovering.
The man arrived in France on January 16 and by January 25 they had placed him in quarantine. The man is from Hubei, the province in China where the novel Coronavirus was first discovered.
His death is now the first outside of Asia and the fourth such case outside of China. The other deaths have been in Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines.
The Coronavirus has now recorded over 1500 deaths so far and infected 70,000 persons to date, extending its reach to other countries across the world.Â
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy