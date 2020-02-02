First coronavirus death outside of China confirmed

Over 300 persons have died so far following the outbreak of the Coronavirus but they were all restricted to Chinese territories but now it has happened outside Chinese borders.

A 44-year-old man from Wuhan in China died in the Philippines on Saturday after developing complications from the virus. A 38-year-old woman who was also with him remains under observation.

The man arrived in the Philippines on January 21 with his companion from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the disease. He began exhibiting signs and symptoms and was then admitted for treatment.

The man is said to have shown signs of improvement during his care but during the last 24 hours, his condition deteriorated and he subsequently died.

Another 23 persons are being monitored in relation to the disease and the Philippines have made steps to prohibit non-Filipino travellers from entering the country.