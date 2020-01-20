First cruise ship docks in Port Royal

First cruise ship docks in Port RoyalMonday, January 20, 2020
|
Port Royal welcomed its first cruise ship, the Marella Discovery II this morning.
The ship, scheduled to arrive at 7:30 docked at 8:09. According to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, 2,000 passengers are said to be onboard.
More than two dozen Coaster buses have arrived at the cruise pier to take passengers on scheduled tours of Kingston.
Scores of residents and visitors to the old town converged at the newly renovated pier â€” several with smartphones in hand to capture the historic moment.
Residents expressed delight in the development and said they hope this results in the upliftment of the historic community.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy