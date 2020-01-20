First cruise ship docks in Port Royal

Port Royal welcomed its first cruise ship, the Marella Discovery II this morning.

The ship, scheduled to arrive at 7:30 docked at 8:09. According to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, 2,000 passengers are said to be onboard.

More than two dozen Coaster buses have arrived at the cruise pier to take passengers on scheduled tours of Kingston.

Scores of residents and visitors to the old town converged at the newly renovated pier â€” several with smartphones in hand to capture the historic moment.

View this post on Instagram The #MarellaDiscovery2 makes itâ€™s way to the #PortRoyalCruisePort Ÿ™ŒŸ¾ Ÿ¥: @876seafarer #PortAuthorityJa #PortRoyal2020A post shared by The Port Authority of Jamaica (@portauthorityja) on Jan 20, 2020 at 4:45am PST

Residents expressed delight in the development and said they hope this results in the upliftment of the historic community.