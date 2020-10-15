First Ebola treatment approved in US

The first drug for the treatment of Ebola

was approved in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The drug, developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, was approved to treat adults and children with Zaire Ebola, the most deadly strain of the virus.

The drug is one of four tested in the Congo which suffered an outbreak that killed almost 2,300 people before ending in June.

The study included 681 people who were given one of the four treatments. Results showed that about a third of the patients given the experimental drug died after four weeks.

The treatment is a combination of three antibodies, given intravenously, that work by killing the virus.

A vaccine for the contagious Ebola virus was approved by the FDA last December.