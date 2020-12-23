First frontline healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19

Grenada’s

Health ministry has confirmed that a frontline healthcare provider has become

its first medical professional to receive a positive COVID-19 test.

“In the last 24 hours, Grenada has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to fifty-nine. The first new case is a member of our medical team, marking the first time that a frontline worker has tested positive for the virus,” said a news release issued by the Ministry of Health late Tuesday.

“The other new case is a traveller from the United Kingdom, who arrived in Grenada on December 16th, and has been in quarantine since, testing positive after day four. Both individuals are asymptomatic and are being monitored, like all other positive cases. In fact, all but one of the 59 positive individuals are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms,” said the release.

As of Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed cases on the island is 114.