First frontline healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19

First frontline healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19Wednesday, December 23, 2020
|
Grenada’s
Health ministry has confirmed that a frontline healthcare provider has become
its first medical professional to receive a positive COVID-19 test.
“In the last 24 hours, Grenada has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to fifty-nine. The first new case is a member of our medical team, marking the first time that a frontline worker has tested positive for the virus,” said a news release issued by the Ministry of Health late Tuesday.
“The other new case is a traveller from the United Kingdom, who arrived in Grenada on December 16th, and has been in quarantine since, testing positive after day four. Both individuals are asymptomatic and are being monitored, like all other positive cases. In fact, all but one of the 59 positive individuals are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms,” said the release.
As of Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed cases on the island is 114.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy