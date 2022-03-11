First of two in-person Sigma Run this Sunday

Sagicor is reporting that all is in place for the execution of the first of its two in-person Sigma 5.5-kilometre charity road race this Sunday.

The 'Team Bubble' run kicks off at 7:00 am and will see participants going off in waves of up to 240 people at a time. The race route roads will be closed between 6:30 am and 10:00 am.

“There will be no access along Knutsford Boulevard between Oxford Road and Trafalgar Road, as well as roads leading off the race route including Lord Nelson Road, Holborn Road, Ruthven Road, Abbeydale Road, Waterloo Ave, Surbiton Road, Carvahlo Drive, South Avenue, North Avenue, Ellesmere Road, Suthermere Road, Winchester Road, Cecelio Avenue, Cargill Avenue, Chelsea Avenue, Carlton Crescent, and Richmond Avenue. All emergencies will be accommodated as is customary,” the race organisers said.

“There will be adequate road and traffic marshals, with road/traffic management under the control of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Traffic Division. There will also be health officials and volunteers along the route to ensure a smooth flow for the road race. Additionally, there will be sanitisation and hand — wash stations in keeping with the COVID-19 health and safety protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Hydration, security and parking are also in place,” the organisers added.

The run will start on Knutsford Boulevard, then left onto Trafalgar Road through to Waterloo Road, left onto West King's House Road, then left onto Constant Spring Road and left onto Hope Road before right turns onto Winchester and Ruthven roads and a left onto Half-Way-Tree Road. The race will end on Oxford Road in the vicinity of Emancipation Park.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is now in its 24th year, and the Sagicor Foundation is aiming to raise $50 million to procure much-need medical equipment for this year's beneficiary — Kingston Public Hospital.

Anyone needing further information can contact the Sigma Run Secretariat at 876-936-7980-2 or e-mail SGJSigmaSecretariat@sagicor.com.