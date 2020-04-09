First responders to ride free on JUTC buses

First responders to ride free on JUTC busesThursday, April 09, 2020
|
Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has mandated that first responders be allowed to ride free on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses as well as Montego Bay (Mo-Bay) Metro Buses during the COVID-19 crisis.
This will take immediate effect and will last until Sunday, May 31, 2020, subject to review, according to the ministry.
These persons include doctors, all categories of nurses, interns, porters, hospital staff, firemen, private ambulance drivers, police officers and soldiers. Each person needs only to show their valid identification (ID) card to the driver in order to ride.
Montague lauded the efforts of all first responders, praising them for their dedication and willingness to serve as the world and Jamaica treats with this pandemic.Â The Transport Minister also commended the workers at the JUTC, Mo-Bay Metro, all taxi and bus operators for their continued service to the people of Jamaica in keeping the economy going.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy