First responders to ride free on JUTC buses

Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has mandated that first responders be allowed to ride free on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses as well as Montego Bay (Mo-Bay) Metro Buses during the COVID-19 crisis.

This will take immediate effect and will last until Sunday, May 31, 2020, subject to review, according to the ministry.

These persons include doctors, all categories of nurses, interns, porters, hospital staff, firemen, private ambulance drivers, police officers and soldiers. Each person needs only to show their valid identification (ID) card to the driver in order to ride.

Montague lauded the efforts of all first responders, praising them for their dedication and willingness to serve as the world and Jamaica treats with this pandemic.Â The Transport Minister also commended the workers at the JUTC, Mo-Bay Metro, all taxi and bus operators for their continued service to the people of Jamaica in keeping the economy going.