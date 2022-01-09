First Sunday services for 2022

First Sunday services for 2022Sunday, January 09, 2022
|
Hundreds of worshippers marked the first Sunday services in their respective churches last Sunday, January 2, with many pledging to continue the work that they had started years before, in spreading the work of God.
In the Corporate Area, Jamaica Observer photographer Karl Mclarty caught some of the scenes at Webster Memorial, Emmanuel Apolostic, Coke Methodist, East Queen Street Baptist Church, and Fellowship Tabernacle.
