Five buses purchased for nurses amid COVID-19 transportation crisis

The Government has purchased five new buses

to transport nurses, who are frontline workers in the country’s fight against

the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton made the disclosure at a press briefing at Jamaica House on Tuesday (March 17).

“I know five is not enough for the entire country, but it is certainly a good start. We will also be talking to the management of the hospitals to see what other arrangements can be made,” he noted.

Dr. Tufton said he has met with the Ministry of Transport and Mining to provide additional support to the health personnel.

The acquisition of the buses is a part of the Government’s response to the challenges being faced by some nurses, who reported that some taxi drivers have refused to transport them amid fear of contracting COVID-19.

Minister Tufton condemned the taxi drivers who are engaging in this discriminatory behaviour.