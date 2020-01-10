Five businesses fined in court over banned plastic bags

Five businesses fined in court over banned plastic bagsFriday, January 10, 2020
The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says five businesses were found in breach of the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (Plastic Packaging Materials Prohibition) Order by the court as it concerns single-use plastic bags.
Six matters were mentioned in the Corporate Area Parish Court on Thursday, January 9. NEPA says the court handed down fines of $30,000.00 or 30 days in prison in five of four cases, while one violator was fined $15,000 or 30 days in prison. One of the cases i to be mentioned a second time on Thursday, February 6.
NEPA says it is again urging businesses to comply with the plastic ban. “Failure to do so may result in criminal charges being brought under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (Plastic Packaging Material Prohibition) Order or the Trade (Plastic Packaging Material Prohibition) Order. The public is reminded that it is an offence to import, manufacture, distribute or use single-use plastic bags of dimensions not exceeding 24×24 inches and 1.2 mils in thickness; and plastic drinking straws,” the agency says.
The ban on single-use plastic bags of specific dimensions, and plastic drinking straws was implemented in January 2019, followed by a ban on Styrofoam containers which began on January 1 this year.
