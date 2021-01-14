Five die from COVID-19 as Jamaica records 63 more cases

Five Jamaicans died from the coronavirus in the past day as the island recorded 63 more cases.

The latest figures push the countryâ€™s coronavirus-related deaths to 322 while confirmed cases move to 13,915.

Among the deceased are a 66-year-old male from St Ann; a 67-year-old female from St Catherine; an 80-year-old female from St James; an 82-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and an 85-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

The new positives include 25 males and 38 females ranging from one to 84 years old.

There were 24 additional recoveries, for a total of 11,592 while active cases number 1,841.

Of the 95 hospitalised patients, 10 are considered moderately ill while nine are critically ill.