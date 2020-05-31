Five-month-old survives coronavirus after 32 days in coma

Five-month-old survives coronavirus after 32 days in comaSunday, May 31, 2020
|
Dom, a 5-month-old Brazilian baby, gets to go home after spending 32 days in a coma induced by coronavirus.
Dom spent 54 days in the hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Pro-Cardiaco Hospital in Rio de Janeiro shortly after he was born.
Thirty-two of those days were spent comatose and connected to a ventilator.
“He had some difficulty breathing so the doctors thought it was a bacterial infection,” he said. “But the medication didn’t work and he got worse. Then me and my wife decided to take him to a second hospital and they tested him. It was coronavirus,” his father Wagner Andrade told CNN.
The family is not sure how Dom contracted the virus, but says he may have gotten the infection from a relative who visited their home.
Dom will turn 6-months on June 14, and thankfully his family will get to celebrate that milestone at home.
Brazil has reported at least 25 COVID-19-related deaths among babies up to 12 months of age, according to data from the country’s ministry of health.
