Five women charged in connection with brutal beating of teen

Five women charged in connection with brutal beating of teenThursday, November 19, 2020
The police have
charged five women with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding in connection
with the brutal beating of 17-year-old Kaylan Dowdie.
The women are 26-year-old sales representative Crysian Lewis; 22-year-old waitress Timone Williams; 28-year-old call centre representative Shakema McLeod; 45-year-old labourer, Yoland Vassel; and 33-year-old Nadine Aldridge, who is unemployed.
They were arrested between last week and this week.
The charges come after Dowdie was attacked by a group of women on November 7 at an illegal party in Barbican, St Andrew. The beating was so gruesome that she had to be hospitalised and is now on a life support machine.
The five women are scheduled to appear in court on December 2.
According to the police, the women are now in custody. However, bail would have to be considered by the court.
