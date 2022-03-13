Flanker's women lauded as stalwarts by Sandals Resorts

All stalwarts of the oft-maligned community of Flanker in St James, a few committed women were feted for their sterling community efforts on International Women's Day by Sandals Resorts in the Montego Bay region.

The women also received special Sandals Resorts memorabilia to mark the special occasion at the event held at the Flanker Peace and Justice Centre.

“As women, you have to keep going no matter what obstacles come your way,” was the charge made by Sandals Montego Bay Learning and Development Manager Sigourney Hastings-Cox in a stirring speech to the group. “For us women, it's never easy, but you can never let negatives stop you from reaching your goals.”

Hastings-Cox, in relating to the plight of the women, outlined her rise from humble beginnings in the Montego Bay area to overcome a series of obstacles and negative perceptions and climb the professional ladder. “Don't let where you live or come from define your goals and aspirations for the future,” she said to rousing applause. “Many of the most outstanding women in Jamaica have come from relatively poor backgrounds, so it's quite alright for you to dream and dream big.”

Hastings-Cox hailed the women of Flanker as being among the backbone of the society and noted that their role in nation-building has often not been recognised. “On behalf of Sandals we salute you all, and this function today is just our small way of saying thanks for being the mothers, and in many instances the fathers as well, to our children.”

Also addressing the gathering was Sandals Regional Public Relations Manager Ian Spencer, who urged the women to make the education of their children one of their top priorities, especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “Education is the key out of poverty for the youth,” Spencer observed. “It is by taking their education seriously and excelling in school that your children in Flanker will be able to play a more meaningful role in the society.”

Spencer outlined that, while all children may not be academically brilliant, the women should ensure they instill a proper work ethic in them from an early age and send them to school no matter what.

The women also cut a cake made in their honour. They were also treated to refreshment courtesy of Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Montego Bay.