Flash flood warning issued for Jamaica until Thursday

Flash

flooding is likely to result from worsening weather conditions, which are

expected to affect Jamaica until Thursday (October 1).

The Met Service, in a release, said that a flash flood warning had been issued for low-lying areas of all parishes as a tropical wave east of the island is expected to bring with it heavy rains.

The warning means that flash flooding is possible, and residents are advised to take precautionary measures.

Projections are for periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most parishes, especially eastern and central parishes.

Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.