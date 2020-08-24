Flash flood warning moved to western Jamaica as Tropical Storm Laura churns towards US

The Jamaica Meteorological Service has

discontinued its flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas across

eastern sections of the island on Monday afternoon (August 24) as Tropical

Storm Laura barrels towards the Gulf of Mexico.

In its latest advisory, the agency noted that the warning will now stand in place for western parishes including Hanover, St James, Trelawny, Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Manchester Clarendon and St Catherine until 5:00 am Tuesday.

The met service further indicated that as the trough from the outer bands of Laura move west, Jamaica is likely to experience more stable weather.

“Tropical Storm Laura has induced a trough that is now west of Jamaica. This has caused heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect the island over the past 24 to 36 hours. With the trough now west, the island is likely to experience more stable weather,”

What’s more, the met service has observed a weak high pressure ridge building over the central Caribbean, which it remarked, is likely to increase wind speeds over Jamaica, especially on Thursday.

The met service said that lingering clouds are expected into tonight, with light showers likely across western parishes.

As at 4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), the centre of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 21.7 north, longitude 82.2 west—or some 65 kilometres east of the Isle of Youth, off Cuba’s coast.

According to the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system maintains a west-northwesterly trajectory at 31 kilometres/hour; packing maximum sustained winds around 95 kilometres/hour, with higher gusts.