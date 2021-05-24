Flights between Jamaica and Germany to resume in July

Following the announcement that Germany no longer considers Jamaica as a risk area for contracting COVID-19, flights between the two nations are to resume come July 2021.

According to senior strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright, Condor Airlines is expected to operate two flights per week between Frankfurt and Montego Bay.

In addition, towards the end of the summer, Eurowings is set to resume operations to Jamaica with three flights per week.

Seiveright further shared that the announcement by Germany was a positive development, noting that Germany is one of the island’s largest European markets.

“Shows to the people of Germany, that Jamaica is a safe destination with regards to COVID-19 and that the efforts here to contain COVID-19 are bearing fruit,” said Seiveright.

Seiveright used the occasion to reiterate that travellers to Jamaica are still required to take a COVID-19 test prior to arriving in the island.

Most recently, Germany classified the UK as an “area of variant concern”, banning all but essential travel to the country.

The German Embassy in the UK said the new classification is due to “local outbreaks occurring again, including cases of more infectious variants such as the Indian variant at present.”