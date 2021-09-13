Flood of mosquito complaints after the rains

SPANISH TOWN, St Catherine — The flood waters of recent tropical storms have long subsided but residents of this parish have another problem on their hands.

“We have received a flood of calls about mosquito infestations in various communities across St Catherine, which is a major cause for concern,” said the parish's chief public health inspector Grayson Hutchinson at Thursday's monthly meeting of the municipal corporation.

He urged residents to be vigilant, even as the health authorities step up their fight against the pesky insects.

“The health authority is working to increase vector control and drain assessment in a lot of these areas despite the limited resources available,” Hutchinson assured.

Residents from several rural communities across the parish, who have complained of a mosquito menace, have called for large-scale fogging to dismantle breeding sites. They have argued that there are various pools of stagnant water in their communities, the result of recent rainfalls, and the fogging being done in some areas is not enough.

“The mosquito situation has worsened ina Bog Walk. Even last week we made complaints about a big pool of water settling that full up a mosquito,” said resident Rohan Forbes.

Meanwhile, Councillor Victor Rose says there are similar concerns in his Treadways Division.

“This is a serious situation that must be addressed by the ministry [of health] to avoid having a second pandemic on our hands,” he cautioned.

In the interim, Hutchinson has appealed to councillors to increase public health campaigns in their divisions, and emphasise the importance of practising proper garbage disposal to minimise the breeding grounds available to mosquitoes.