Flood of mosquito complaints after the rains

Flood of mosquito complaints after the rainsMonday, September 13, 2021
|
SPANISH TOWN, St Catherine — The flood waters of recent tropical storms have long subsided but residents of this parish have another problem on their hands.
“We have received a flood of calls about mosquito infestations in various communities across St Catherine, which is a major cause for concern,” said the parish's chief public health inspector Grayson Hutchinson at Thursday's monthly meeting of the municipal corporation.
He urged residents to be vigilant, even as the health authorities step up their fight against the pesky insects.
“The health authority is working to increase vector control and drain assessment in a lot of these areas despite the limited resources available,” Hutchinson assured.
Residents from several rural communities across the parish, who have complained of a mosquito menace, have called for large-scale fogging to dismantle breeding sites. They have argued that there are various pools of stagnant water in their communities, the result of recent rainfalls, and the fogging being done in some areas is not enough.
“The mosquito situation has worsened ina Bog Walk. Even last week we made complaints about a big pool of water settling that full up a mosquito,” said resident Rohan Forbes.
Meanwhile, Councillor Victor Rose says there are similar concerns in his Treadways Division.
“This is a serious situation that must be addressed by the ministry [of health] to avoid having a second pandemic on our hands,” he cautioned.
In the interim, Hutchinson has appealed to councillors to increase public health campaigns in their divisions, and emphasise the importance of practising proper garbage disposal to minimise the breeding grounds available to mosquitoes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy