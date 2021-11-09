Flooding cuts off some roads between St James and Hanover

UNITY HALL, St James – The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that heavy rainfall between Sunday and yesterday caused flooding on roads between St James and Hanover, leaving some impassable.

Janel Ricketts, the NWA's community relations officer for the Western Region, said debris washed from the Guango Walk community blocked a section of the Montego Bay to Great River main road in the vicinity of Unity Hall.

“... It came down with a lot of debris, which includes stones, mud, and so on,” said Ricketts.

In addition, fallen trees affected a section of Montego Bay to Great River main road in the vicinity of Great River.

Ricketts said the alternative route will see motorists travelling up Long Hill, through Cops and Welcome, then into Hopewell.

The blocked thoroughfare, she said, links Montego Bay with Lucea and Negril, and NWA was working to have these areas clear in the shortest possible time.

In St James the Barnett to Adelphi road, in the vicinity of the Fesco Gas Station, was affected by floodwater and debris washed onto the main road.

The Irwin main road was also blocked.

In addition to the blockages, there was flooding in the vicinity of the El Greco Hotel located on Queens Drive, commonly called Top Road, and also a section of the Flanker main road.

– Anthony Lewis