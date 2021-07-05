Flooding in Old Harbour Bay, Central Villiage in St Catherine

RESIDENTS in sections of Old Harbour, St Catherine, had anxious moments yesterday as the rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa left some areas flooded.

“The water came inside the house and damaged a lot of personal belongings,” Dwayne Johnson, a resident of the coastal town, told the Jamaica Observer.

Johnson said, based on his experience, the flooding situation in the Old Harbour Bay area has not improved significantly despite efforts to conduct drain cleaning and other activities.

In the meantime, there were reports of serious flooding in Central Village where a gully overflowed its banks, sending water through houses and through the Central Village Police Station.

St Catherine disaster coordinator, Yasheka Jathan-Thompson urged the flood victims to seek shelter at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management shelters.

“We continue to monitor the shelters across the parish and are pleased to report that, so far, there are no reports of deaths in the parish,” Jathan-Thompson told the Observer late yesterday