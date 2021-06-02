Florida bans transgender athletes from participating in female sports

Transgender girls and women will not be allowed to participate in female sports in public schools and colleges in Florida.

The US state became the latest to implement the ban which says women and girls must play on the teams of the biological sex on their birth certificate.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law on Tuesday at a Christian school in Jacksonville city.

“We believe that is very important that the integrity of these competitions are preserved,” he said.

He added; “We’re gonna go based on biology, not based on ideology when we’re doing sports.”

The new law called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act defines an athlete’s sex as that stated on official documents at birth. The law says sports teams for girls and women “may not be open to students of the male sex”.

However, it is not clear whether all female athletes must now show their birth certificates to be in sports teams.

The law would not bar female athletes from playing on boys or men’s teams.