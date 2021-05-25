Florida passes bill to ban Big Tech from removing people from its platforms

Over in Florida, tech companies will no longer be able to remove politicians from social media permanently. Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a first of its kind bill that will penalize tech companies for doing this.

The legislation states that platforms can only suspend accounts for 14 days, and will be fined as much as $250,000 per day for violations.

The bill will take effect on July 1.

DeSantis who is a huge Trump fan has always been very vocal in his criticisms of big tech. Earlier this year, he compared the companies to “Big Brother”.

“Floridians should have the privacy of their data and personal information protected, their ability to access and participate in online platforms protected and their ability to participate in elections free from interference from Big Tech protected,” DeSantis said at the time.

“That’s why in Florida we’re going to take aim at those companies and pull back the veil,” he added.

Former US President Donald Trump was banned by Twitter and Facebook and suspended by YouTube after the Capitol Hill riot in January.

Earlier this month, Facebook’s Oversight Board decided to uphold the platform’s decision but asked the social network to review the decision within six months.