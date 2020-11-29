Flow network targeted by vandals again

Flow Jamaica

is appealing for stakeholder support following hits to its network infrastructure

by vandals recently.

The most recent incident saw a major overhead transmission cable being cut in Broadleaf, Manchester between November 27 and 28 which saw numerous businesses being affected.

It’s just another in a series of attacks to its network that includes three others in Portmore, St Catherine between late October and early November which saw many of its residential customers left without services.

That incident followed three others in late October and earlier in November in Portmore, St. Catherine where a number of residential customers were left without services.

Following the Portmore incidents, one man was held after he was caught in a manhole in Braeton and was taken into police custody.

The recurring incidents of theft and vandalism are compromising its goal of having more communities connected, Flow said, particularly at a time, when there is greater demand for online facilities for work and learning opportunities. Many businesses and communities are invariably left without access to online services when there are disruptions.

Flow has spent almost US$1million to restore services following over 292 incidents of theft and vandalism in 2020.