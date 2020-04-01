Flow appeals to vandals amid COVID-19 crisis

Flow is again appealing to criminal elements to cease “senseless acts of theft and vandalism” being levelled against its operations even as the nation grapples with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Flow said its efforts to keep the country connected are being thwarted by thieves and vandals who, as recently as last weekend, destroyed network infrastructure in two separate incidents in the parishes of St Catherine and St James.

Flow’s Country Manager, Stephen Price, said the most recent incidents denied some 7,400 customers, including businesses and other essential entities in the areas of Spanish Town and Montego Bay, access to fixed services.

“Our teams are making every effort to ensure that both our residential and business customers can maintain some level of productivity during this challenging period. We were therefore extremely disheartened to discover, upon investigation, that the reported outages in these parishes were as a result of deliberate and malicious damage to our network infrastructure. It’s heartless,” Price said.

The Flow manager said these acts are also denying thousands of students the ability to continue their studies via the various online platforms on which they are heavily dependent at this time. He added that the incidents are also having a devastating impact on businesses and individuals who depend on connectivity for income.