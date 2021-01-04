FLOW Foundation donates J$1M to Bustamante Hospital’s cancer fund

Acting CEO, BHC, Camile Wallen-Panton (left), gives the thumbs up after receiving the cheque donation from Flow Foundation Chairman, Stephen Price. Also in the photo are: Dr Michelle Ann Richards-Dawson (2nd left) SMO, BHC and matron Beverly Senior-Berry.

The Flow Foundation donated J$1 million to the Bustamante Hospital for Children’s paediatric cancer fund, boosting the number of patients who will benefit from care.

The donation was made at a surprise treat hosted by the Foundation for the children on December 8.

Acting CEO, BHC Camile Wallen-Panton (back left); Dr Michelle Ann Richards-Dawson (2nd left) SMO, BHC; matron Beverly Senior-Berry and Stephen Price, Chairman, Flow Foundation celebrate after the cheque handover. Khail Peterkin (front left) and his mother Gabriella Sommerville are equally happy to receive the Flow Foundation’s donation to the Pediatric Cancer Fund.

Following the donation, the Foundation’s chairman, Stephen Price, said “We’re happy that we’re able to make this annual donation to the Pediatric Cancer Fund so that the children can continue to get the help they need. The donation is even more critical at this time as parents grapple with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”

The hospital’s acting CEO, Camile Panton, in responding to the contribution, said, “We cannot begin to tell you the difference the Fund makes to our patients. Words are simply not enough to express our appreciation.”

The Pediatric Cancer Fund has assisted with critical tests required to care and treat more than 30 young cancer patients since its launch in 2015.