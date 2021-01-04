FLOW Foundation donates J$1M to Bustamante Hospital’s cancer fund

FLOW Foundation donates J$1M to Bustamante Hospital’s cancer fundMonday, January 04, 2021
|
Acting CEO, BHC, Camile Wallen-Panton (left), gives the thumbs up after receiving the cheque donation from Flow Foundation Chairman, Stephen Price. Also in the photo are: Dr Michelle Ann Richards-Dawson (2nd left) SMO, BHC and matron Beverly Senior-Berry.
The Flow Foundation donated J$1 million to the Bustamante Hospital for Children’s paediatric cancer fund, boosting the number of patients who will benefit from care.
The donation was made at a surprise treat hosted by the Foundation for the children on December 8.
Acting CEO, BHC Camile Wallen-Panton (back left); Dr Michelle Ann Richards-Dawson (2nd left) SMO, BHC; matron Beverly Senior-Berry and Stephen Price, Chairman, Flow Foundation celebrate after the cheque handover. Khail Peterkin (front left) and his mother Gabriella Sommerville are equally happy to receive the Flow Foundation’s donation to the Pediatric Cancer Fund.
Following the donation, the Foundation’s chairman, Stephen Price, said “We’re happy that we’re able to make this annual donation to the Pediatric Cancer Fund so that the children can continue to get the help they need. The donation is even more critical at this time as parents grapple with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”
The hospital’s acting CEO, Camile Panton, in responding to the contribution, said, “We cannot begin to tell you the difference the Fund makes to our patients. Words are simply not enough to express our appreciation.”
The Pediatric Cancer Fund has assisted with critical tests required to care and treat more than 30 young cancer patients since its launch in 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy