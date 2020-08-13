Flow Foundation launches $60 million digital education, entrepreneurship programme

Citizens and businesses in Jamaica

will benefit from thrust towards digital inclusion and transformation following

the launch of a $60 million pilot programme by Flow Jamaica.

Through the Flow Foundation, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will be provided with assistance in acquiring training and digital skills in certified programmes.

The announcement of the Flow Foundation Enabling Progress through Digital Inclusion Pilot Programme was made by Stephen Price, chairman of the Flow Foundation and country manager of Flow Jamaica, during a live stream of the launch today, August 13.

Price said with the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Jamaicans and MSMEs are at risk of missing the digital push.

He said, “Digital literacy and empowering our MSMEs are two critical drivers of enabling progress at both the individual and community levels, especially during this time.”

What’s more, Price said the Flow Foundation, in partnership with the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF), will roll out a national development programme in support of digital education and entrepreneurship across the country.

The programme will be based on digital learning and support for MSMEs, which will, among other things, see an increased focus on digital literacy and connectivity, particularly in school; the certification of professionals in various online courses and offering support to MSMEs and enterprises at the community level.

Adding her endorsement of the programme, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, said, “I believe that this programme is timely as we create the new Jamaica where, access to the internet is a right, no one gets left behind and government and businesses are fully digital.”

Williams continued, “The work that you are doing is integral to our pursuit of a new Jamaica, a society driven and powered by technology and where every community, student, business, sector is connected.”

The pilot programme will be conducted with the sponsorship of the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation and partners, the Caribbean School of Data at the Mona School of Business and One on One Educational Services.

The programme will run for 12 months in the first instance, woith the possibility of expanding to the wider Caribbean, Price told BUZZ.

Interested persons should follow Flow’s social media pages for updates on the application process.