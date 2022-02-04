Flow Foundation Paediatric Cancer Fund gets $1-m top-up

The Flow Foundation's Paediatric Cancer Fund, which is administered in collaboration with the Bustamante Hospital for Children, has benefited from a $1-million top-up.

This will help to ensure that young cancer patients can be assured that they will continue to get the help that they need. The foundation also gifted the hospital with the donation of sanitisation items valued at $1 million.

In presenting the cheque, Flow Foundation's Chairman Stephen Price said: “We are proud that we have continued to maintain this fund and happy that we are able to donate this $1 million towards its upkeep. The welfare of Jamaicans is at the heart of what we do at the foundation, and this fund is particularly significant as it provides much-needed resources towards critical treatment and care for these young patients.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to be a real threat within our society. In fact, it is for that reason we have not been able to interact with the children as we have in previous years. We are very pleased to be able to donate these sanitisation items to support the hospital's observance of COVID-19 protocols”.

Camile Panton, acting CEO for the Bustamante Hospital for Children, commended Flow Foundation's commitment to maintaining the fund and its thoughtfulness in providing much-needed sanitisation items.

“Cancer treatment can be quite costly. The disease takes a toll on everyone involved. his fund plays a significant role in bringing a relief to its beneficiaries,” said Panton.

“As you can imagine with the ongoing pandemic, we can never have too much sanitisation products. We are truly thankful for your thoughtful donation. I know I can confidently speak on behalf of not just the team here at the hospital, but also our patients and their families, in expressing our sincerest appreciation to the Flow Foundation. What you do makes a big difference and we are truly grateful” added Panton.

The Flow Foundation's Paediatric Cancer Fund, which was established in 2015, provides assistance for critical tests required in the care and treatment of young cancer patients. Since inception, more than 30 patients have benefited from the fund.