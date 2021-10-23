Flow hosts second vax day tomorrow

Communications and entertainment provider Flow Jamaica is staging its second Vax Day tomorrow at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston as it continues its support for the Government's national vaccination programme.

The initiative comes as the Government ramps up its efforts to vaccinate at least 65 per cent of the population by March 2022. This time around, in addition to its partnership with The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, the programme is receiving support from Digicel, Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), and National Water Commission.

Employees and contractors of all four companies, and up to four dependents, are invited to get vaccinated via the initiative, Flow said in a news release yesterday.

The significance of the collaboration involving the essential service providers is not lost on Flow's General Manager and Vice-President Stephen Price.

“The collective health of our nation is our number one priority. By ensuring that our team and their families are vaccinated, we are also protecting our customers, residential and business, with whom we interact daily,” the release quotes Price.

“By extension, we are also protecting their interests — from enterprises and large corporates, to government ministries and agencies, to schools and small businesses. Many are relying on our technology and services and, very importantly, a healthy and able workforce to sustain their operations,” he added.

“Vaccination is the safest way to protect ourselves and our loved ones. It is also the surest path to recovery and getting back to enjoying life as we knew it. We will therefore continue to be vocal advocates and facilitate the process for our team and partners,” Price said.

Digicel Jamaica CEO Jabbor Kayumov said, “With the essential nature of the services we provide to our customers and our communities, now, more important than ever, we take the safety of all of our employees and customers extremely seriously. The task here is to protect lives and livelihoods, and the science demonstrates that getting vaccinated is the right move to safeguard our own health and to play our part in preventing the spread and the worst effects of the virus. With that, we're delighted to be coming together with Flow, JPS, and NWC on this important initiative to get more of our staff vaccinated so that we can all get back to doing the things we love with the people we love.”

Flow explained that the Vax Day is about national well-being and collaborating for a greater purpose. The event is being staged in partnership with the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative (PSVI) led by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica. The PSVI represents a public/private partnership with the objective of increasing vaccine uptake to meet the Government's vaccination goal.

Well over 1,100 Jamaicans received COVID-19 vaccines at Flow's first vaccination blitz held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel on August 30.

Although the blitz was held for Flow staff, their family, friends, registered employees of C&WJ Credit Union, The Courtleigh Hospitality Group — which comprises Jamaica Pegasus hotel, The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, and Knutsford Court hotel — and other invited tourism players, Jamaicans not associated with any of those companies who turned up were accommodated.

Yesterday, JPS's Senior Vice-President, People Operations Charmaine Heslop-DaCosta expressed pride at collaborating with the light and power company's utility partners, saying that together they will work to get Jamaica past the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“As an essential service, we take very seriously our role in providing a safe place for our employees to work so they can continue to power Jamaica,” Heslop-DaCosta said.

Similar to the first vax day, tomorrow's event will run from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, first-time jabs as well as second doses for people who received their first jab at the initial Vax Day will be administered.